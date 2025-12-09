Predicting the Panthers' final four games as fans brace for heartbreak or glory

The Carolina Panthers will be refreshed, energized, and ready to finish the campaign on a high note after the bye week. And for the first time in years, this perennial struggler is playing meaningful games in December.

Head coach Dave Canales' squad has everything in front of them. The Panthers are tied for the NFC South lead after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a shocking loss to the New Orleans Saints. That helped immensely, but it won't matter unless they handle their own business.

With this in mind, we took a look at how the Panthers could fare over their final four games of 2025 with the playoffs firmly in sight.

Predicting the Carolina Panthers' final four games as fans brace for heartbreak or glory

Carolina Panthers at Saints - Week 15

The Saints did Carolina a massive favor in Week 14. However, they'll be looking to secure a season sweep over the Panthers this weekend.

Some within the Panthers got too ahead of themselves before taking on the Saints earlier this season. Complacency crept into their approach, and they suffered an embarrassing defeat. Canales will not tolerate the same occurring on the road, but quarterback Tyler Shough is starting to find enough groove for New Orleans to be competitive.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (8-6)

It's a must-win, and confidence should be high. That might just be enough.

Carolina Panthers vs. Buccaneers - Week 16

The first of two crucial games against the Buccaneers takes place at Bank of America Stadium. It should be an electric atmosphere, and the stakes couldn't be much higher between two clubs vying for the same prize.

This is not the same dominant Tampa Bay team of years past. They are vulnerable, and although they are getting back some influential figures such as Mike Evans and Tristan Wirfs, the mystique around their NFC South dominance is gone.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (9-6)

How the Panthers handle the added pressure will go a long way to determining the outcome, but don't count them out by any stretch.

Carolina Panthers vs. Seahawks - Week 17

Carolina's regular-season home finale sees a reunion with quarterback Sam Darnold. His career has taken off since leaving the Panthers, but it's not hard to see why the former USC star will have some added motivation for this one.

This is the most dangerous opponent left on Carolina's schedule. The Seahawks will make the playoffs as three NFC West clubs look primed for the knockout stage. They have very few weak links, but the Panthers have performed well against some of the league's best this season. Perhaps they can do so again.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers win (10-6)

This is a daunting task, but the Panthers are more than capable if everyone performs to expectations.

Carolina Panthers at Buccaneers - Week 18

A final day trip to the Buccaneers could have massive repercussions attached. But in this scenario, if the Panthers win their three games after the bye, it might not mean all that much heading into this one.

That would be a body blow to the Buccaneers, who were among the possible Super Bowl hopefuls earlier this season. It's been a steady decline since then, but ex-Carolina signal-caller Baker Mayfield will not go down without a fight.

Prediction: Carolina Panthers loss (10-7)

Although a final-game loss would be disappointing, 10 wins should be enough to clinch the division. Let's hope Canales and his players are up to the task.