5 winners (and 2 losers) from Panthers' stunning upset over the Rams

Nobody gave the Carolina Panthers a chance of pulling off an upset over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. However, being an underdog is just the way head coach Dave Canales' squad likes it.

The Panthers needed a massive response after a disastrous loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Having a short week allowed them to turn the page quickly, but fans were concerned that this understrength squad would suffer more humiliation against one of the leading contenders for a Super Bowl.

Thankfully, the opposite happened. The Panthers were highly competitive right from the outset. They were physical and opportunistic, and they executed their assignments superbly. More importantly, they created just enough turnover to shock the NFL world to its foundations.

Carolina is now 7-6 with four games left. They get an extended period of rest during the bye week, and have three division games to navigate upon their return — two of which are against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everything is in front of them, which is a refreshing change of pace for fans who are most used to doing mock drafts and speculating about potential free-agent additions at this time of year.

That's for the future. Until then, here are five winners and two losers from Carolina's thrilling triumph over the Rams at Bank of America Stadium.

Winners and losers from the Carolina Panthers' stunning upset over the Rams

Winners No. 1

Jalen Coker - Carolina Panthers WR

It's been a slow burn for Jalen Coker this season. Going to injured reserve one day after the Carolina Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings was a body blow. He's taken time to find his football legs again, but his outing in Week 13 was the best of the campaign by a considerable margin.

Coker was outstanding. Bryce Young looked to him often in critical moments, and the former Holy Cross standout came up with the grabs needed to flourish. His touchdown catch on fourth down was a momentum-shifting moment that helped the Panthers stun Los Angeles. This should also provide the wideout with enough confidence to finish the campaign firmly on the front foot.

Aside from rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers' pass-catchers have been underwhelming this season. But if Coker can pick up his influence and become a nice safety valve for Young, the better Carolina's chances of securing the division crown will be.

This is the new bar Coker's set for himself. Maintaining these high standards is crucial, as his contract is up for renewal next spring.