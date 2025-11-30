Odds and prop bets for Panthers' daunting test against the Rams

Having a short week was probably a blessing for the Carolina Panthers. Head coach Dave Canales and his players didn't have time to dwell on their disastrous prime-time defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, but they are still in the NFC South championship race with everything in front of them.

Whether they can bounce back against the Los Angeles Rams is another matter. Sean McVay's team is riding on the crest of a wave right now. They are among the Super Bowl favorites, and with good reason. It won't be easy, but the Panthers can play with an extra sense of freedom with all the pressure on the opposition.

A massive effort is needed from everyone. And the passionate Panthers fan base at Bank of America Stadium will be demanding nothing less.

Carolina Panthers vs. Rams game details

Date: Sunday, November 30

Time: 1.00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Channel: FOX

Carolina Panthers vs. Rams odds for Week 13

According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 10.5-point underdogs at home to the Rams in Week 13.

Carolina +10.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)

Los Angeles -10.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)

Anyone wishing to wager on the Panthers' money line can get odds of +440 currently (bet $100 to win $440). The Rams are overwhelming favorites on the road as they look to tighten their grip on the NFC's No. 1 seed at -590 (bet $590 to win $100).

FanDuel Sportsbook is expecting a mildly entertaining contest, setting the over/under at 44.5 points.

Over 44.5 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)

Under 44.5 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Bryce Young prop bets

The critics have come out in force for quarterback Bryce Young after his indifferent performance against the Niners on Monday Night Football. Some have already concluded that he isn't capable of taking the Panthers where they want to go. Confidence remains high in the building, but a positive response is crucial versus the Rams' formidable defense this time out.

Young's over/under for passing yards is 191.5 with FanDuel Sportsbook, which is available at -112 in both directions (bet $112 to win $100). He is projected to complete around 19.5 passes from 32.5 attempts. His over/under for passing yards is 1.5.

Over 1.5 passing touchdowns: +180 (bet $100 to win $180)

Under 1.5 passing touchdowns: -235 (bet $235 to win $100)

Carolina Panthers over/under rushing yard props for Week 13

Rico Dowdle: 61.5

Chuba Hubbard: 20.5

Bryce Young: 8.5

Carolina Panthers over/under receiving yard props for Week 13