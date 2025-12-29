3 winners (and 4 losers) from Panthers' ugly defeat to the Seahawks

Winner No. 1

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

There were very few positives to take from this one. The Carolina Panthers were second best almost from start to finish, and they never looked capable of clawing their way back into the clash.

That being said, some bright spots emerged on defense. And it was clear that Mike Jackson Sr. came into the contest with some extra motivation after being cast aside by the Seattle Seahawks before the 2024 campaign.

The veteran cornerback got dealt for nothing more than seventh-round rookie linebacker Michael Barrett, who never even made Seattle's roster. Jackson was hurt, but it turned out to be an absolute steal from Carolina's perspective. With 11 tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception, he emerged as the Panthers' best defensive player in Week 17.

Jackson's come on strongly as the campaign has progressed. The Panthers still need another starting-caliber corner to go alongside him and Jaycee Horn, but his long-term future looks extremely secure.

Loser No. 2

Carolina Panthers offensive line

This is not a game that anyone along the offensive line will remember with any great fondness. The Panthers depended on this unit to keep Bryce Young's pocket clean and to plow the space needed to establish a strong rushing attack. Neither happened, and Carolina's offense completely stuttered as a result.

The Seahawks knew precisely where to attack Carolina. They generated consistent pressure with just four rushers more often than not. And when Mike Macdonald called some creative blitz packages, they descended on Young almost immediately.

That's a bad combination, and the Panthers were soundly beaten. Improvements are needed before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This also raises the urgency to potentially get Pro Bowl right guard Robert Hunt back from his lengthy absence.

Hunt had his 21-day practice window opened, but Week 17 came too soon. If the interior force responds well to having his workload ramped up in the coming days, don't be surprised if he's in the lineup at Raymond James Stadium.

Winner No. 2

Nic Scourton - Carolina Panthers OLB

The Panthers have a player of immense promise in Nic Scourton. General manager Dan Morgan thought trading up for the talented edge rusher at No. 51 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft was a risk worth taking, and he's been rewarded with instant production and increasing influence from the first-year pro. Those flashes were evident once again in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Scourton was a constant menace, especially early on. He helped himself to another sack and was the only player generating consistent pressure off the edge. It wasn't enough to prevent the Seahawks from comfortably seeing out the contest, but Carolina's primary failings were on offense.

One more massive effort from Scourton is needed to get the Panthers into the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Regardless of whether Carolina attains postseason football, that doesn't detract from the bright future awaiting the Texas A&M product if additional polish arrives.