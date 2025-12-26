Robert Hunt told it like it is about possible Panthers injury return

The Carolina Panthers could be getting one of their influential cornerstones back into the lineup with the playoffs in sight. Although nothing has been confirmed one way or another, the fact that stud right guard Robert Hunt is practicing with his 21-day return window open represents an encouraging sign when most thought his campaign might be done.

Hunt has been on the shelf since Week 2 after tearing his bicep. It's been a long road to recovery for the Pro Bowler. Still, the Panthers being within touching distance of their first postseason spot since 2017 gave him all the motivation needed to return quicker than initially anticipated.

The Panthers are taking things step by step with Hunt. This weekend's clash against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium might come a little too soon. However, if he can prove his fitness before a crucial Week 18 title showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that would be huge.

Robert Hunt is taking things step by step before imminent Carolina Panthers return

While the former Louisiana standout was eager not to make any bullish projections about his status, Hunt was hopeful he could feature. The main objective will be to get in shape, and after that, everything should fall into place.

"In the standpoint of like anxiety, I'm fine; I think it's like riding a bike. Once you get out there and you play, you play. I'm not really worried about that part of it, I don't think. I just got to get in shape, you know what I mean? Doing football is its own thing, right? So you can do as much as you want, but then you get on the side, you get into doing football things, it's a little different than what you've been doing. So, some more reps of that, and then, we'll see how it goes from there." Robert Hunt via Panthers.com

The Panthers will take things step by step with Hunt. He's an important figure, and his return to the offensive line interior will give everyone a massive morale boost at the right time. But if there is even the slightest doubt that he cannot perform to his required standard or that there is a risk of the injury flaring up again, Carolina should err on the side of caution.

Hunt is among the most dominant guards in the league when firing on all cylinders. General manager Dan Morgan placed a hefty wager that he could transform Carolina's protection in 2024 free agency, and he's been rewarded accordingly. They've coped pretty well without him, but if he can return to the fold when the Panthers need him most, that represents an upgrade of epic proportions.

Time will tell, but Hunt is getting closer. Whether it amounts to anything more has yet to be determined.