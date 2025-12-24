The spark Dave Canales needed might be appearing before the Panthers' eyes

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales was laser-focused when addressing the media the day after a monumental Week 16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, he couldn't help but break character when asked about Pro Bowl guard Robert Hunt's potential return from a torn biceps tendon.

Canales was ostensibly eager to share an encouraging update on Hunt. There was a palpable sense of optimism that Carolina might get the latter back, and the timing of his impending comeback couldn't be better.

Hunt has progressed well enough in his recovery from what was initially feared to be a season-ending issue to possibly rejoin the lineup eventually. It didn't sound like Carolina's upcoming clash with the Seattle Seahawks is an option. Nevertheless, perhaps they're gearing him up for a prospective winner-take-all regular-season finale in Tampa Bay.

Robert Hunt might be the swing piece in the Panthers’ NFC South chase

The Panthers face the Bucs on the road in Week 18. Depending on how they fare in their respective games before squaring off, the NFC South crown may be on the line. Meanwhile, Hunt's presence looms large, so his being spotted working on the side with a trainer during a walkthrough is certainly a noteworthy development.

Time is of the essence, considering what's at stake for them. Knowing this, they're opened Hunt's 21-day practice window, even if he isn't suiting up against Seattle. This gives the standout offensive lineman an ample ramp-up process to get his feet under him and prepare for the Bucs (and hopefully the playoffs).

Having a chance to dethrone the four-time reigning division champions in their house would mark a monumental moment for the Panthers. It'd arguably be the most important game in their franchise history in nearly a decade. So, you can imagine Hunt and Carolina will do everything they can to get him on the field in this scenario.

It cannot be overstated how massive having Hunt is for the Panthers. He's been sidelined since getting hurt in Week 2, and it felt like we weren't seeing him again until 2026. Suddenly, they're on the verge of reinstalling one of the league's premier run blockers into one of the most productive rushing attacks in football.