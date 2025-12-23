Dave Canales just gave the injury update Panthers fans were begging for

What makes the Carolina Panthers' recent resurgence so impressive is how much turmoil they've had to overcome along the offensive line. Head coach Dave Canales has rarely had the same starting five available from week to week, which is a testament to the depth and the coaching staff's ability to have everyone ready to perform when their numbers are called.

However, the coach revealed a possible boost to the unit that could change everything heading into the most critical stage of their playoff push.

It's been a long time since Robert Hunt was on the field. The Pro Bowl offensive lineman suffered a torn bicep in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, which was expected to rule him out for the entire campaign. But with the Panthers in contention, the right guard is fighting with everything he has to get back into the mix.

Carolina Panthers could open Robert Hunt's 21-day return window this week

This dedication to his rehabilitation is paying off. Canales confirmed that the Panthers could open Hunt's 21-day return window this week. He wasn't sure, but there was evident excitement about the prospect of getting such a dominant figure into the fold at the best possible time.

"We're really excited. He's making progress. That's a real possibility for this week, to see if we can get him out there in a capacity to do some individual drills, to start leaning on people. He's worked his way into that area, and I know we've been talking about this for weeks on end. That's something that we're really excited about potentially doing this week. We're not 100 percent sure, but we're going to have to make that decision here in the next couple of days." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

Hunt is an elite-level performer when firing on all cylinders. He came into the Panthers on a big-money deal in 2024 free agency and immediately transformed the offensive line's mindset alongside fellow new face Damien Lewis. And make no mistake, his absence has been sorely missed.

Obviously, it's a step-by-step process. If the Panthers weren't right on the cusp of winning the NFC South, they'd probably shut Hunt down for the year. That's not the case, but the staff still needs to make sure there won't be any lingering long-term damage if he does decide to play through the pain barrier.

Should Hunt get the all-clear to resume football activities in a competitive setting, there's just no telling what sort of morale boost this would provide. He's an inspirational force, leading by example and through his forcefulness, which his teammates feed off. It could still go either way, but it seems like he's getting a lot closer.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting further developments. And if Hunt can get back at some stage, it's another massive asset working in Carolina's favor.