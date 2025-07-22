Robert Hunt's bullish Panthers mindset is exactly what fans have craved

There is growing optimism around the Carolina Panthers from fans and the media. And make no mistake, the players sense something special is building, too.

It's been a long time since the Panthers were relevant. They were often discarded as a bottom-feeding afterthought under previous regimes. But slowly but surely, under the leadership of head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan, the tide is turning.

And the bullish outlook offered by offensive lineman Robert Hunt on the eve of Carolina's first training camp practice didn't do anything to diminish the hype.

Robert Hunt believes the Carolina Panthers are building something special

Hunt was a big-money addition to the Panthers last season who more than met expectations. The stud right guard made the Pro Bowl and provided a sense of aggressive dominance that was sorely lacking previously. He also feels pretty good about the team's chances in 2025, proclaiming that the city finally has hope after years of perennial dismay.

"This city has a lot of hope. They want a winner, and you can feel it. It's kind of close. We won five games last year, which is not great by any means. But it felt like we were doing something great, because the city is looking for it. So that vibe feels great. The team vibe feels great. The team feels that. We all want to be good." Robert Hunt via ESPN

The hype is building. Whether it amounts to anything more remains to be seen, but fans are reveling in some newfound positivity as football comes to the forefront once again.

Delivering on this is crucial. The Panthers made some intriguing enhancements across the roster, so ensuring they become a cohesive unit in the coming weeks is the most important objective above all else.

After that, the Panthers must start the campaign well. There's a good chance of attaining this feat, looking at their schedule. This could provide the springboard needed for Carolina to become a surprise package that not many see coming.

Hunt was around through some dark days early in 2024. He was around for an impressive turnaround over the second half of the campaign. The former second-round pick sees something different this time around, which only whets the appetite further about what the Panthers might be capable of this season.

Saying it and doing it are two very different things. But don't be surprised if the Panthers formally announce themselves back on the national stage when it's all said and done.

