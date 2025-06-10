Panthers labeled surprise NFC playoff threat after key offseason moves

The Carolina Panthers haven’t made the playoffs since 2017. It's about time that changed.

That was also the last time the team had a winning record. Since then, it’s been consistent turnover at the quarterback and head coach spots, with the only constant being misery since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson.

However, entering the 2025 season, there’s a belief that Carolina finally has the coaching staff and roster to turn things around for the franchise.

Panthers could be competitive in NFC South because of promising offense

In a recent piece on NFL.com, Jeremy Bergman named the six teams most likely to end long playoff droughts. The Panthers were ranked fourth on the list.

Bergman pointed out a couple of factors that could lead to Carolina’s return to the postseason after years in the proverbial wilderness. The first was the addition of weapons on offense, and the second was the inconsistent NFC South that isn't exactly loaded with quality opposition.

"Now, after a surprising late-season flourish from Bryce Young and Dave Canales' club in 2024, Carolina is a sneaky pick to get back to the playoffs in '25. In the Panthers' favor: They added more offensive weapons for Young in No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan and former Cowboys RB1 Rico Dowdle. Carolina is tied for the fifth-easiest strength of schedule based on its opponents’ 2024 winning percentage." Jeremy Bergman

As Bergman highlighted, Bryce Young turned things around in the second half of 2024. Now, he’ll enter Year 3 in the league, his second with head coach Dave Canales, with momentum and what’s expected to be a better supporting cast.

With the Panthers keeping continuity along the offensive line and making upgrades to the wide receiver room, Young should have everything he needs to be successful.

The other point brought up was Carolina’s easy schedule. The Panthers play the other three NFC South teams six times. Bergman acknowledged that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won the division the last four years, and that the Atlanta Falcons are on the doorstep, Still, neither team is coming off a season where they made it clear they won’t be challenged.

If the Panthers can put it all together with this collection of talent, they should be in the mix for the NFC South. Something that could result in a long-awaited return to the knockout stages.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis