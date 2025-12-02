Panthers fans erupt in hope after new Robert Hunt injury update

The Carolina Panthers head into their bye week with plenty of positivity. That hasn't always been the case in recent years, which is a sign of how far this ambitious project has come under head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan.

This is a time to refresh, rest, and get healthy. And there is a growing sense that the Panthers could get a significant boost on the injury front once they return.

Robert Hunt has been missing since tearing his bicep in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. The early prognosis suggested that the Pro Bowl right guard would be done for the year, but with the Panthers in the playoff hunt, he's striving with everything he has to return much sooner than initially anticipated.

Carolina Panthers are cautiously optimistic about Robert Hunt's potential return

Canales confirmed that Hunt was making encouraging progress. Nothing is guaranteed regarding his post-bye participation, but it'll be a week-to-week situation the Panthers will approach with extreme caution.

"He's working his way back. He's doing a great job in return to play. He's getting stronger, and we have to just continue to take it week by week to see we want—that strength in his arm to come back so that he has balance and be able to stop a big man trying to redirect. We're going to have to be really smart about that, and I can't tell you exactly what the timeline is, but it'll be a weekly thing to kind of see where he's at." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

The Panthers have to be smart. Getting Hunt into the starting lineup would provide everyone with an inspirational boost at the perfect time. However, it remains a step-by-step process that could legitimately go either way.

Hunt is a competitive guy. He made a significant impact upon joining the Panthers in 2024 free agency, revolutionizing the interior offensive line strength with Damien Lewis. Considering the injury issues elsewhere on the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young, there is just no telling how much getting the all-clear at some stage would mean for Carolina.

There is some urgency. But the Panthers cannot afford to throw Hunt back out there if there is any serious risk of the complication flaring up again. That would come with much graver long-term complications.

Fans have cautious optimism about Hunt's future participation. It is also a wait-and-see scenario with no firm outcome.

Still, the fact that Hunt is edging closer cannot be seen as anything other than encouraging.