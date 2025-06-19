Critics are ripping Panthers over this contract but the outrage is insane

It's hard to put a price on the impact Robert Hunt made during his first season with the Carolina Panthers. That didn't stop one analyst from claiming the contract didn't match the production.

Hunt was Carolina's top target in free agency last spring. Dan Morgan wanted to solidify the offensive trenches above everything else, and he allocating substantial financial resources to get the stud right guard into the building.

This was a risky strategy that paid off handsomely. The Panthers had a lot of problems in 2024, especially early on. However, the improvements made by their offensive line were nothing short of remarkable. This bears more significance when one considers they started three players at the center position throughout the campaign.

Carolina's new guard tandem was a big reason why. Hunt and Damien Lewis set the tone through purpose and aggressiveness that was sorely lacking previously. They gave the Panthers an extra edge and made things easier for the tackle tandem of Ikem Ekwonu and Taylor Moton. Once quarterback Bryce Young started to trust his protection, it didn't take long for things to improve.

Robert Hunt was money well spent by Carolina Panthers despite increasing media narrative

Despite this, Lou Scataglia from NFL Spin Zone wasn't entirely convinced. He named Hunt's contract as Carolina's worst entering 2025, adding that the Panthers might even consider moving off the former second-round pick in the not-too-distant future.

"Robert Hunt signed a free agency deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason for the giant price of $20 million per year, but he really wasn't all that great for them. As a whole, the Panthers offensive line is solid and honestly among the best in the NFC. Quarterback Bryce Young really has no excuses in 2025, as the team has added a ton of other offensive talent this offseason. But it would not shock me to see the team trying to move on from Hunt in some capacity as soon as they can. It's also not hard to find competent iOL play. Robert Hunt is the Panthers worst contract for 2025." Lou Scataglia

That's not going to happen. Hunt is a top-level performer and an exceptional leadership presence in the locker room. He made the Pro Bowl last season and is in his prime. This is the sort of player Morgan will build around, not get rid of at the first opportunity.

It's been a long time since Carolina's offensive line was feared around the league. But this group is different.

They are cohesive. They take no prisoners. They approach every snap with the same ruthless mindset, willing to maul everything in their path with supreme conviction.

Hunt's mentality from the moment he got into the building is a big reason why. That sounds like money well spent to me.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis