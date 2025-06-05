Panthers’ high-cost trench gamble continues to look like an absolute steal

The Carolina Panthers signed Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis with big money attached during Dan Morgan's first offseason at the helm. They were as advertised, becoming tone-setting problem solvers that completely shifted the offensive line's trajectory in one fell swoop.

Carolina had many, many problems during the 2024 season. However, their resurgence in the offensive trenches became an ongoing beacon of light amid the chaos. Once the previously rattled quarterback Bryce Young began to trust this improved unit, it didn't take long for the offense to take off.

Morgan placed a huge wager on Hunt and Lewis becoming a dominant guard tandem on the interior. It was money well spent, and things are only going to get better from here.

Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis changed the Carolina Panthers OL landscape

Mason Cameron from Pro Football Focus lent further weight to these claims, placing Lewis and Hunt and No. 15 and No. 16 in guard rankings entering 2025, respectively. This provided more vindication for Morgan, who had the courage of convictions and spared no expense to get this prolific duo into the building.

"[Damien] Lewis, along with Robert Hunt, joined Carolina this past season as part of the Panthers’ offensive line rebuild, and he flourished. He posted 70.0-plus PFF grades in run and pass blocking on his way to a career-high 75.5 PFF overall grade, which ranked 12th among guards. Although Hunt’s pass-blocking metrics dipped substantially following his move to Carolina, he maintains one of the most consistent run-blocking profiles on the interior in the NFL. Over his five seasons as a pro, Hunt has generated a PFF run-blocking grade above 70.0 four times, including in each of his past three seasons." Mason Cameron

Hunt and Lewis brought aggression, urgency, leadership, and high-caliber production. They were also worth every cent to finally solve a position that had blighted the Panthers for years.

Both are under contract for the next two years — longer in Hunt's case. They'll be tasked with the same responsibilities next season, and there is continuity along the protection at long last after Carolina brought back Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen.

Games are won or lost in the trenches. Hunt and Lewis will provide a crushing presence, and everyone else should follow suit. Other factors in play elsewhere on the roster could hinder Carolina's chances, but this interior partnership won't be one of them.

Morgan would have been under immense pressure had these highly-priced acquisitions failed to reach their billing. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, and the sky is the limit if another offseason to hone chemistry brings about additional growth.

