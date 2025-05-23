Austin Corbett on thin ice as Panthers insider drops harsh camp warning

Nothing will be given by the new Carolina Panthers' regime this summer. Everything will be earned, and high-quality consistency will be rewarded. That is no more evident than one position battle that has significant ramifications attached.

Dan Morgan made a lot of changes to the playing personnel this offseason. The general manager focused his attention on Ejiro Evero's historically bad defense in free agency. He surrounded quarterback Bryce Young with more explosive weapons during the 2025 NFL Draft. But he left the offensive line alone.

Looking at the progress made by this group last season, it's no surprise that Morgan ran it back. The Panthers re-signed Brady Christensen when most expected the versatile piece to get a better offer from elsewhere. He also gave new deals to both Austin Corbett and Cade Mays, who'll do battle over the offseason for the starting center spot.

Austin Corbett must beat out Cade Mays for Carolina Panthers' center job

This is arguably the most important position battle of Carolina's preparation period. Both players did enough for one more look, although another injury cut Corbett's campaign short for the third straight year. The most accomplished performer will play, and it could legitimately go either way right now.

Joe Person from The Athletic agrees. He thought the clash between Mays and Corbett for the No. 1 job would be one of training camp's most fascinating storylines. The team insider also thought that the former Nevada standout has more at stake given his age and recent injury misfortune.

"Both will be playing for future contracts while hoping to stay healthy and shore up the interior of an offensive line that was one of the team’s strengths in 2024. The health piece of this is especially true for [Austin] Corbett, who’s dealt with serious injuries each of the past three seasons. With the four other spots up front secure, the position battle at center will be worth watching this summer." Joe Person

It's hard to argue. The Panthers could have easily moved on from Corbett this offseason. They gave him one final shot at redemption, but they weren't going to make things easy.

Morgan wanted to increase standards by raising competition. Mays came back to the Panthers last season after Corbett suffered a torn bicep. He was plucked off the New York Giants practice squad and immediately thrown into the fire. There were some frailties, but things went much better than anticipated.

Mays will be eager to build on this newly acquired momentum. Corbett is the established pro looking to keep the upstart at arm's length. How this situation unfolds is undetermined, but it'll be fun to watch things play out.

May the best man win.

