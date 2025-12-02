Dave Canales said what all Panthers fans were thinking about the bye week

The Carolina Panthers have a winning record entering their bye week. A stunning upset victory over the Los Angeles Rams left them at 7-6 and firmly in the NFC South title hunt. Getting a break to refocus and refresh should ensure they are ready to hit the ground running over their final few games of 2025.

Optimism is growing. The league is starting to view the Panthers differently. Even though they remain inconsistent, the signs are pointing up. And they are proving that if everything clicks, Carolina is a match for anybody.

Getting too ahead of themselves is not an option. The Panthers already found that out to their cost before a disastrous loss to the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Dave Canales doesn't want history to repeat itself when they get back down to business.

Dave Canales wants Carolina Panthers to stay focused during their long-awaited bye week

Canales called on his squad to remain focused while also enjoying some time away. Maintaining the same standards is crucial. The Panthers are about to enter the championship rounds with something to play for. That is the message his players should hear loud and clear.

"The importance of the bye-week, getting our recovery from a physical standpoint, but also just mentally, emotionally. This is a long season, making sure that we take that break, but make sure we keep moving and be ready to get back to work. Every game is a championship opportunity. It's what we've been stressing, and our mentality is that one. We have to look at the Saints. This is our next opponent. When we come back after the bye, we get right back to work and keep that focus. " Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is the correct way to look at things. Canales wants his players to get healthy and take their minds off the rigors of a grueling NFL season. But by the end of the week and into the weekend, they should be transitioning their mindset back to the primary objective.

The Panthers shouldn't be lacking in motivation. Destiny is in their hands, and three out of four wins to conclude the campaign should get them to the division title. Earning a wild-card spot seems unlikely with the strength of others in the NFC North and NFC West, so getting their noses in front of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is the only legitimate way to make the postseason.

Having a late bye week isn't ideal. But the Panthers have kept themselves in the fight, so a break at this stage of the campaign might provide the advantage needed to kick on and continue their emergence as a genuine surprise package.

And who knows, they might even be crowned division champions when it's all said and done.