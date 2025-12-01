Panthers' Dave Canales fires ruthless message at playoff rivals after Rams win

Dave Canales has unrivaled confidence in his players. The head coach was disappointed after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. He also knew that they would respond positively to the setback.

The Panthers always seem to win after they lose, regardless of the opposition. Not many gave them hope of that against the Los Angeles Rams, but Canales' squad tore up the script en route to a stunning upset triumph at Bank of America Stadium.

It was a miraculous effort, one that kept the Panthers right in the playoff picture at their bye week. And before Carolina enjoys some much-needed time away from the weekly regular-season grind, Canales issued an unmistakable warning to the entire NFL.

Dave Canales believes the Carolina Panthers are just getting started

Nobody has seen the Panthers' best football yet. And if Canales has any say in the matter, they are just getting started.

"We've seen the Rams' best football. They've been playing amazingly, and I said, nobody has seen our best yet. While they still made yards and they still did things, our best football is still in front of us, and our goal is to find it. Our guys came together offensively and really executed." Dave Canales

Dave Canales: “We have seen the Rams best football and they’ve been playing amazing. No one’s seen our best yet.” pic.twitter.com/kSuk3cQG0j — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) November 30, 2025

The Panthers are not the finished article yet. They have a young roster that is still growing. They are still learning how to cope with increased expectations in meaningful games late into the season. Their bad performances are genuinely awful. But when everything clicks, Carolina is a match for anybody.

Consistency is key. The Panthers have been turning the tide in that regard, so if Canales can find the proper adjustments and players return to health after the bye, nobody will be looking forward to playing Carolina down the stretch.

This is an ascending team. They are growing with stature. They are starting to believe anything is possible, which fosters a fearless mentality that positively envelops franchises more often than not.

Canales is the primary instigator, with his boundless enthusiasm and player-led philosophy resonating extremely well. There is growing trust, and the on-field progress is proof that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's methods are working.

It'll be fascinating to watch things unfold over Carolina's final four games following the bye week. They are in legitimate contention for the NFC South title, and they have to play the Buccaneers twice. Simply put, it's in the Panthers' hands, and if this magnificent upset can provide the springboard to better things, it would take a brave man to bet against them.

The Panthers are coming. And at times, it looks like they've already arrived.