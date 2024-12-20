4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cardinals in Week 16

After five weeks of positivity, it was an unfortunate return to normality for the Carolina Panthers. After being favored for the first time in over two years, Dave Canales' men showed exactly why it has been so long with a chastising defeat at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys.

It was also the worst performance from second-year quarterback Bryce Young since his reinsertion into the starting lineup. The Heisman Trophy winner's career-high four turnovers meant the Panthers never had any opportunity against a depleted Cowboys team. Being diced up by Cooper Rush hardly signals improvement.

The Panthers sign off the home campaign with a visit from the Arizona Cardinals. Led by second-year coach Jonathon Gannon, the NFC West team has serious playoff aspirations this season. They currently sit at 7-7, one game behind the Seattle and Los Angeles Rams.

The Cardinals have been one of the league’s surprise packages this season. Many expected them to languish toward the bottom of the NFC, but with the league’s seventh-best rushing attack spearheaded by James Connor, Arizona has real postseason aspirations.

Carolina is back in its regular position as underdogs, but it has a pretty good record against the Cardinals. Despite a 26-16 loss in 2022, it is 14-8 all-time against Arizona, including six straight wins at one point.

Let’s break down four bold predictions for the Panthers' home finale.

Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 vs. Cardinals

Carolina Panthers OL doesn't concede a sack

What had been the Carolina Panthers' greatest strength through 13 games became its biggest weakness against the Dallas Cowboys. After allowing just 22 sacks this season, Bryce Young was taken down six times versus the Cowboys, including a strip sack on the first play of the second half.

The left side of the Panthers' offensive line especially struggled. Damien Lewis and Ikem Ekwonu were worked over by Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa from the first whistle.

Carolina has to decide whether to trigger Ekwonu's fifth-year option this offseason. The blindside powerhouse can ill-afford any more performances like this in pursuit of achieving his goal.

Arizona's pass rush sits in the top half of the league with 36 sacks over 14 games. Dante Stills leads the way with 4.5, but the Panthers have a good chance to bounce back if the protection returns to the form of old.