Fresh doubts cast over Ikem Ekwonu as Panthers' fifth-year option decision looms

The Carolina Panthers have some big decisions to make during the offseason. Ikem Ekwonu's contract status is one of them.

Ekwonu's fifth-year option and whether the Panthers pick it up will generate significant discussion among the fanbase leading up to the deadline. The No. 6 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft was tabbed as the franchise blindside protector Carolina's sought since Jordan Gross retired. It's been relatively encouraging overall. But things are being done differently in the front office these days.

The former North Carolina State standout admitted to complacency last season following a promising rookie year. Ekwonu took his foot off the gas and it showed, displaying flawed technical skills and ongoing discipline issues en route to a subpar campaign.

Things have taken a step forward overall for Ekwonu this season. It's not perfect by any stretch, but he's dominant on running plays and has held his own in pass protection more often than not. The infringements remain a frustration, so there is a lot for Dan Morgan and his staff to ponder.

Carolina Panthers have a difficult decision to make with Ikem Ekwonu's option

This was a topic discussed by Joe Person from The Athletic in his latest mailbag. The beat writer acknowledged that Ekwonu had played better than his sophomore campaign. However, he also stated that the Panthers could just as easily let things play out considering the money attached.

"Like Jaycee Horn last year, the decision on [Ikem] Ekwonu’s option merits close consideration. Ekwonu has made strides under offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, allowing five sacks in 12 games after giving up 12 in 17 games in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus. But Ekwonu turned in his worst game last week against Dallas, still commits too many penalties (a team-leading 12) and struggles against speed rushers. So I don’t know that it’s necessarily a given that [Dan] Morgan and [Brandt] Tilis pick up Ekwonu’s fifth-year option, which likely will be worth about $17 million. That’s a lot for a player drafted before the current staff arrived, and one prone to stretches of inconsistency." Joe Person, The Athletic

Ekwonu's been one of the league's most productive run blockers from the edge this season. His 82.9 grade in this discipline ranks sixth out of 134 qualifying offensive tackles. If the player can refine his pass-blocking technique, he'll be the complete package. Cutting down on the frustrating penalty issues would also help enormously.

This is a tricky conundrum for the Panthers.

If Ekwonu doesn't get his option triggered and goes on to have a career year, Carolina will have to shell out a lucrative extension to retain his services long-term. If the blindside force gets a fifth year and flounders, they'll be on the hook for around $17 million in 2025.

Morgan wants to reward those drafted by the team who proved their worth. He did it with Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown during the offseason. Running back Chuba Hubbard got a four-year deal after emerging as a core foundational piece this season. Stud cornerback Jaycee Horn could be next in line after ridding himself of the injury-prone tag.

What comes next is down to Ekwonu. Whether the left tackle gets his option activated or not, next season is a critical one to convince the primary decision-makers he's worthy of a lofty financial commitment.

