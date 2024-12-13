4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions against the Cowboys in Week 15
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers secure a big double-digit win
For the first time in two years, the Carolina Panthers find themselves as a favorite in an NFL regular-season game. And it’s not a real surprise as two teams going in opposite directions meet at Bank of America Stadium this weekend.
As is usually the case where the Dallas Cowboys are concerned, expectations were high heading into the season. The hype was through the roof among the national media despite Mike McCarthy's men failing to meet lofty targets throughout their tenure.
However, the season-ending injury to starting quarterback Dak Prescott curtailed any real hope of a playoff push. One can imagine much to the chagrin of owner/general manager Jerry Jones, who's come in for scathing criticism regarding his handling of team affairs.
After three weeks of close heartbreaking losses, Carolina has a real opportunity to right these wrongs on Sunday.
If Dave Canales wants to be stubborn in running the ball as he has previously said he wants to be, this would be a great opportunity. On the back of Chuba Hubbard reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his career, the Oklahoma State product faces a Cowboys rush defense allowing 142 yards per game.
The Panthers can dominate time of possession and establish an early lead. This would force Dallas to put the ball into the hands of quarterback Cooper Rush. And while the former Central Michigan man has established himself as one of the league's better back-ups, he is prone to errors.
If Carolina can nullify stud All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons — a plausible notion considering the offensive line's consistency this season — don’t be surprised to see Bryce Young record the first win of his career that hasn’t come on a game-winning drive. That would be another sign that this once-downtrodden franchise is heading in the right direction with Canales leading the charge.