4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18

Xavier Legette tops 100 yards receiving for the first time

It’s been an up-and-down season for rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. The former South Carolina man, who the Carolina Panthers traded up into the first round to select at No. 32 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, hasn't met this lofty billing throughout an inconsistent campaign.

Legette flashed early in the season, particularly in the red zone. But as the campaign progressed, the concentration confidence issues came to the fore.

This was anticipated from a player who had only had one season of significant output at the collegiate level. Legette’s hands and the way he catches the ball with his body have drawn the ire of fans. Injuries haven't helped, but the Panthers expected more.

Legette's struggles catching the football were highlighted in Week 12 at the Philadelphia Eagles. Down by six and needing to drive 98 yards to tie the game, Bryce Young was at his masterful best to lead the Panthers down the field. This got them into the scoring range with time to spare.

A strike was thrown to Legette, who beat Eagles cornerback Darius Slay with a beautiful route. But at the crucial moment, the wideout's hands let him down. He let a potential game-winning touchdown slip through his fingers, the Panthers' drive stalled, and the Eagles squeaked a close win.

Legette is a rookie. These growing pains were expected. It's important to note the player will have offseason surgery on a lingering wrist problem. However, the first-round pass-catcher has said this is no excuse for drops.

With other rookie wide receivers like Ladd McConkey hitting the ground running on the Los Angeles Chargers — someone who was there for the taking before the Panthers went in a different direction — the pressure is on Legette early. Expect him to take some much-needed momentum into the offseason as he tops 100 receiving yards for the first time at the Atlanta Falcons.

However, this prediction changes if Legette finds himself being shadowed by A.J. Terrell, who put on a coverage clinic versus Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin in Week 17.