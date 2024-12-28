4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Buccaneers in Week 17

D.J. Wonnum notches a multi-sack performance

The Carolina Panthers' pass rush has been completely revitalized since veteran free-agent signing D.J. Wonnum made his season debut against the New York Giants in Munich, Germany. That's not a coincidence.

Carolina has notched up 19 sacks since Week 10, which is the third most in the league during that period. In the first 10 weeks of the season, the Panthers had just eight quarterback takedowns. The turnaround is remarkable and helped improve on-field fortunes overall.

Wonnum has four sacks in just six games. This is second most on the team behind only A’Shawn Robinson who leads the Panthers with a career-high 5.5 sacks.

One could only imagine what Wonnum could have accomplished with a full 17-game slate. He would have been pushing double-digit sack numbers looking at the way he's gone about his business so far.

While no one is suggesting Wonnum has replicated the production of the departed Brian Burns. Considering he's cost just a fraction of the contract given to the former first-round pick once his trade to the Giants was confirmed, Carolina's general manager Dan Morgan can feel a little better about the contentious offseason decision.

Although defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero deserves criticism for his questionable schemes at times, one thing he deserves immense praise for is his blitz packages. These have led to veteran linebacker Josey Jewell and shutdown cornerback Jaycee Horn combining for 5.5 sacks — both of which are career highs for the duo.

Despite being matched up against Tampa Bay Buccaneers' impressive left tackle Tristan Wirfs, Wonnum can continue to end the season on a high here. If the former South Carolina standout can notch another multi-sack performance, it'll further cement his status.

The Panthers need to find a young, explosive edge rusher at some stage during the 2025 NFL Draft. But Wonnum is proving capable of carving out a successful career for himself in Carolina.