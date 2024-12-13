Carolina Panthers strike gold with Micah Parsons clone in 2025 NFL mock draft
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan has a lot of hard work ahead once again this offseason. The Carolina Panthers are on the right track under the new regime and team owner David Tepper is reportedly taking a back seat from the football operation. However, there is a lot to do before this franchise can get back among the postseason challengers.
The Panthers are well-positioned to make the necessary improvements. They have some spare cash to acquire free agents to help. Morgan wants to build through the draft ideally, which is entirely possible considering that Carolina currently has nine selections at its disposal.
This provides the Panthers with some extra freedom. Much will depend on needs at the time, but finding a dynamic edge rusher could be high on Morgan's list of priorities as things stand.
D.J. Wonnum's return from injury gave this unit a much-needed boost. Jadeveon Clowney is aging with one year remaining on his deal. Carolina's depth isn't great behind the starting duo, so adding a long-term piece from the college ranks will be considered by those in power.
Carolina Panthers select Abdul Carter in Field Yates' latest mock draft
This was a topic discussed by Field Yates of ESPN in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. The analyst had the Panthers picking Penn State edge force Abdul Carter at No. 4 overall, who boasts a lot of similarities to Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons upon further examination of his current trajectory.
"Edge rusher will be a priority for Carolina this offseason, as only Atlanta is worse in pass rush win rate (28.1%). And this draft class is deep there. [Abdul] Carter transitioned to a full-time edge role this season after previously playing primarily as a standup inside linebacker. We've seen his emergence, as he has 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss this season. He has more juice and a faster get-off than any other pass rusher in this class, proving the ability to consistently make plays behind the line of scrimmage."- Field Yates, ESPN
Carter, like Parsons, is taking college football by storm with the Nittany Lions. Also like Parsons, he's made the transition from an off-ball linebacker to a pass-rusher with great success. His unique blend of size, explosiveness, and relentless pursuit are traits that typically transition well from college to the pros.
The proof is in the production. Carter's been a dominant force throughout the campaign, gaining 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He'll get the chance to bolster his stock during the college football playoffs despite Penn State failing to beat Oregon in the Big Ten championship game.
Carter is going to be one of the first names called next spring. He's the best pure pass-rusher in this class — to some analysts, it's not particularly close, either. The Panthers also need help on the edge, although other positions such as defensive line and wide receiver will also be considered by Morgan and his staff.
Carolina is in a good spot. Bryce Young is proving worthy of another opportunity as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. The Panthers are competitive but they still have a top-five pick. That's a win-win for Morgan in pursuit of building additional momentum when the offseason arrives.
If the pick is Carter, nobody should be complaining too much. If he goes on to accomplish half of what Parsons has managed to date, the Panthers would have a franchise cornerstone on their hands.