4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Commanders in Week 7
By Luke Gray
Jaycee Horn holds Terry McLaurin under 50 receiving yards
The last time these two teams faced is a game that will live long in the memory of Carolina Panthers fans for all the wrong reasons. Flashback to the 2021 season and the home return of iconic quarterback Cam Newton. One could argue this was the last time Bank of America Stadium resembled a genuine home-field advantage.
Unfortunately for Newton, he was upstaged by signal-caller Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver Terry McLaurin despite an admirable performance as Washington emerged victorious. Matched up against Donte Jackson with Jaycee Horn injured, the Pro Bowl pass-catcher went off thanks to five catches for 103 receiving yards and one touchdown in the 27-21 triumph.
Horn will get the opportunity to test his skills against McLaurin this time around. The former third-round pick out of Ohio State quickly formed a formidable relationship with rookie phenom Jayden Daniels. The Commanders lead the NFC East as a result, much to the surprise of many across the league.
If the Panthers have any chance of winning on the road as heavy underdogs, keeping the dangerous McLaurin quiet is of paramount importance. With Horn seemingly shaking off the injury bug after a turbulent first three years of his career, fans are finally seeing the player Carolina chose at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Horn has been the Panthers' best defensive player so far this season without Derrick Brown to depend upon. That's not a high bar for which to aim, but his performances have been outstanding nonetheless as the defensive back looks for a lucrative new deal once the campaign concludes.
Expect Horn to continue his excellent start to the season. Despite the relationship between Daniels and McLaurin, the South Carolina product will lock down the ex-Buckeye, limiting him to less than 50 receiving yards on the day.