Pat Surtain II extension raises urgency for Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are counting on Jaycee Horn more than ever before in 2024. Dependability has never been his strong suit - at least when it comes to staying healthy for a prolonged period. Considering the concerns surrounding others in the revamped cornerback room, anything less than improved luck on the injury front comes with potentially grave consequences attached.
Things have been smooth sailing for Horn throughout Carolina's preparations for the upcoming campaign. His altered approach over the offseason seems to be having the desired effect. Dave Canales and his staff were ultra-cautious with the former first-round pick, eager to keep him fresh and reduce the risk of unnecessary complications before Week 1 at the New Orleans Saints.
Horn's talent isn't in question. He's one of the league's best shutdown coverage presences and capable of locking down one side of the field no matter the competition. If he can become more reliable and play the large majority of contests in 2024, those in power could reward him with a long-term extension at the end of the campaign.
Pat Surtain II should be a major incentive for Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn
This won't be going unnoticed by Horn and his representatives. They'll be keeping a close on developments around the league. One recent move, in particular, could have lingering implications on the South Carolina product when it's time to begin negotiations.
The Denver Broncos and Patrick Surtain II agreed to terms on a four-year, $96 million deal that comes with $77.5 million guaranteed, making him the league's highest-paid cornerback. Of course, the Panthers chose Horn over him at No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. This was a contentious issue at the time and even more so now despite the obvious gifts both bring to the table.
If this doesn't add a little extra motivation to Horn's intentions in 2024, nothing will. With Sauce Gardner also due for a lucrative contract extension soon, the financial benefits of a strong and healthy season are there for all to see.
The Panthers have probably worked out the offer needed to keep Horn around as a franchise cornerstone piece. Triggering his fifth-year option despite featuring just 22 times over three seasons bought them some extra time, but general manager Dan Morgan's also shown a willingness to reward his top performers before things get more complicated based on his actions with stud defensive lineman Derrick Brown this offseason.
What comes next is down to Horn. He'll have seen Surtain and other cornerbacks get paid and will want the same. From a performance standpoint, it's a no-brainer. But as the old saying goes, the best ability is availability.
That's the final piece of Horn's puzzle. Everything seems to be going according to plan so far, but all it'll take is another soft tissue issue to bring further doubts to his door.
In an ideal world, Horn will play a full slate and earn Pro Bowl honors for his efforts. That means the price goes up, but the Panthers will be only happy to pay to solidify one area of their indifferent cornerback options moving forward.
If things go the other way, the Panthers have a significant conundrum on their hands.