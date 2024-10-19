4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Commanders in Week 7
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers cover the spread
This is a damning indictment of how things have unfolded throughout the 2024 season for the Carolina Panthers through the opening six weeks. But this being a bold prediction is where we are at, unfortunately.
The Panthers are 1-5 when it comes to covering the spread. Their impressive win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3 is the only time head coach Dave Canales’ men have managed to cover. Most of their losses have been blowouts. Some fans are expecting a similar fate this weekend.
Some sportsbooks have the line as high as 8.5 in favor of the Washington Commanders, showing the lack of faith in the Panthers to pull off an upset. Frankly, who can blame them?
While the offense has become serviceable since benching Bryce Young in favor of Andy Dalton, this defense continues to be among the league's worst. Facing one of the league's more high-powered offenses in Washington on the road, things are ominous for Carolina.
This has all the hallmarks of being an offensive shootout. Both defenses come into the game with significant questions to answer. That could lead to a battle between Dalton and Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU.
It's another stern test for Carolina. But I’m backing the Panthers to bounce back to a degree at the Commanders.
While I don’t see a way they win the game outright, I can see the Panthers keeping this one close. This must be done through the run game centered around Chuba Hubbard as he continues his exceptional season.
However, Daniels has been nothing short of phenomenal through the opening six contests of his professional career. I can’t see a way in which this Panthers defense slows him down within a scheme that has been tailor-made around his outstanding dual-threat talent.