How much longer should Carolina Panthers start Andy Dalton over Bryce Young?
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are 1-5. They are in the midst of yet another disastrous season that promised much but has delivered very little so far. Things don't seem to be getting better anytime soon despite general manager Dan Morgan claiming this was a retool rather than a full-scale rebuild.
There are significant deficiencies. Carolina's defense is woeful, incapable of stopping the run or generating any pressure. The offense has improved slightly, but there remains hesitancy from head coach Dave Canales to fully rely on the ground game. This was evident in a crucial moment during the Panthers' loss against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.
Andy Dalton replaced Bryce Young after just two weeks. He's provided a level of calmness and assured presence in the huddle that was sorely lacking. The players responded positively and rallied around the veteran signal-caller. But with another losing year on the immediate horizon, some fans are already calling to get the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft back under center.
Carolina Panthers must plan for the future if losing run continues
That won't be this weekend. Canales declared that Dalton will once again start in Week 7 at the Washington Commanders. While rookie sensation Jayden Daniels represents a stern challenge, their secondary is weak and can be exposed if schemed against effectively. This should be another decent afternoon at the office for the TCU product. Whether it's enough for the Panthers to achieve an unlikely triumph is another matter.
If the Panthers keep losing, they must start planning with the future in mind. This is essential, especially if team owner David Tepper gives Canales assurances about his job status beyond the campaign. Give young guys a shot for good or bad as part of their ongoing evaluations. Those in power will then have a better read on where this roster is and what more is needed heading into the 2025 offseason.
These potential plans should also include giving Young another look at some stage. The Panthers were right to take him out of the firing line and give him time to build back confidence. At the same time, they need to figure out if there is something to salvage or if the organization is in the market for another signal-caller next spring.
Canales might have made his mind up on Young already. His actions with the player don't exactly inspire confidence for the future. But this was a substantial investment from the Panthers - one that was triggered by Tepper's impatience when previous general manager Scott Fitterer was stalling on the compensation attached. That's the biggest reason why he'll get another shot once Carolina has nothing to play for other than pride.
It'll be interesting to see how Canales approaches this matter. Installing Young might fracture the locker room and be seen as waving the white flag. That's the best way to lose faith, but the Panthers might have no alternative if they cannot put a couple more wins in the column.
Young will be riding the bench for the foreseeable future. However, don't be surprised if he's introduced once the Panthers come off their bye week should their torrid run of results continue.