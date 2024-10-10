Insider touts ludicrous notion over Panthers HC Dave Canales' job status
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers have gone through head coaches like old socks since David Tepper bought the franchise from Jerry Richardson. There are other factors in play, but it's a big reason why this once-proud organization has descended into turmoil and remains rooted to rock bottom among the NFL rivals.
Ron Rivera became a sitting duck once Tepper took over and was dismissed during the 2019 season. The billionaire's decision to hire Matt Rhule was a cataclysmic error in judgment. Frank Reich didn't have the juice to galvanize a struggling operation and lasted just 11 games before he was made surplus to requirements.
It's been a complete catastrophe from start to finish. Dave Canales is the man tasked with changing all that, but things haven't gone according to plan so far with the Panthers sitting at 1-4 through five weeks heading into a difficult run of games over the next month. Some significant injuries and questions about the quarterback position haven't exactly helped matters, either.
Canales is trying to keep everyone motivated in the face of adversity. He's feeling the strain - that much is obvious with his changed demeanor in front of the media. But he must plow forward in the hope his methods can bear fruit as the campaign progresses.
Insider didn't rule out Carolina Panthers firing head coach Dave Canales
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator's job status was the subject of debate during an article on ESPN recently. Insider Dan Graziano didn't believe there was any immediate danger with any head coach sitting with one win to date. However, he didn't completely rule out Carolina wielding the axe considering Tepper's impulsive nature with previous head coaches.
"I don't think any of the other one-win teams' coaches are in any near-term danger, though I guess you never know in Carolina, given the owner's history. Looking ahead to possible offseason changes, the Browns could be a trouble spot. And then there's the Philadelphia situation, right?"- Dan Graziano, ESPN
This is a ludicrous scenario that Tepper cannot pull the trigger on. His reputation is already in tatters around the league after how things have unfolded under his ownership. The last thing he needs is more ridicule by removing Canales from the equation just one year into a long-term, aligned vision alongside general manager Dan Morgan.
Tepper is impatient. He's tired of losing after promising the complete opposite during his introductory press conference. He infamously pressured Scott Fitterer into trading for the No. 1 pick in 2023 when the previous general manager was stalling. He's been a notorious meddler in football affairs and ignored the complete culture shift under interim head coach Steve Wilks in favor of hiring Reich.
That was in the past. Lessons must be learned. Tepper needs to give this project time before taking any drastic action. He's trusting the new power structure of Canales, Morgan, and Brandt Tilis. There have been some encouraging signs - most notably on the offensive line and the rushing attack. The Panthers also removed the deadwood for a more stable financial outlook in the coming years to further raise hope.
Becoming reactionary is how the Panthers got into this mess. Tepper needs to give this another year at least. That's the only way to build a sustainable model capable of gradually emerging into potential contention.
How long that'll take is anyone's guess. But stability for this organization is critical amid the ongoing chaos.