Predicting the Carolina Panthers' next four games after 1-4 start in 2024
By Dean Jones
After so much hope among the fanbase throughout the offseason, it's quickly turning into the same old story for the Carolina Panthers. They are talent-deficient. They lack sufficient depth. They are dealing with quarterback issues and serious injury complications. They are 1-4 and staring down the barrel of another lost campaign.
This isn't what head coach Dave Canales had in mind. His demeanor in front of the media has noticeably changed. His comments about wanting to protect Andy Dalton over the confidence-sapped Bryce Young came in for criticism this week in the national media and among the fanbase. If that wasn't bad enough, the Panthers suffered another crippling loss when Austin Corbett tore his bicep and is out for the season.
Nobody is expecting the Panthers to emerge from rock bottom anytime soon. Fans who were dreaming of brighter days and a quick turnaround had their aspirations shattered. This is going to take time, perhaps even longer than Canales initially anticipated.
There are still 12 contests to go, so wallowing in self-pity isn't going to help anybody. With that being said, we took a look at how the Panthers might fare over the next four games following a 1-4 start to the 2024 campaign.
Carolina Panthers vs. Falcons - Week 6
- Date: Sunday, October 13
- Time: 4.25 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
A divisional matchup awaits the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. This also begins three straight contests in the late window, which is something that Dave Canales should factor into his game-day planning.
The Atlanta Falcons are atop the NFC South at 3-2. It was a tough start, but Raheem Morris' teachings are starting to bear fruit. Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins has also found his feet as evidenced by his franchise-record 509 passing yards on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This is going to be a tough challenge for the Panthers despite their decent home record versus the Falcons in recent years. Not only will the offensive line be without veteran center Austin Corbett, but stud right tackle Taylor Moton is missing his first regular-season contest since being drafted by the organization in 2017.
- Prediction: Panthers loss (1-5)
These are two teams heading in different directions right now. Form goes out of the window during divisional battles more often than not, but one would be hard-pressed to predict a win for the Panthers based on how things have unfolded over the opening five contests.