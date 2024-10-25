4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Denver Broncos in Week 8
By Luke Gray
It’s all changed once again for the Carolina Panthers’ offense. Following a car accident involving starting quarterback Andy Dalton, former No. 1 pick Bryce Young is being thrust into the spotlight in Week 8 at the Denver Broncos.
Dave Canales has been reluctant to talk about Young since Dalton was named the starter. One can only imagine the first-year head coach is far from thrilled at having to return to the Heisman Trophy winner.
It’ll be interesting to see what kind of game plan Canales deploys for Young and whether the former Alabama star is given any opportunity to throw the ball downfield. Don’t be surprised to see something similar to that which Steve Wilks instilled in his first game with P.J. Walker where minimal risks were taken.
For Carolina, the game plan to success may come from a heavy dose of Chuba Hubbard. Despite the Oklahoma State product being the bright spot on this offense, Canales has been quick to abandon the run. With Young back under center, this may change.
On the other side of the ball, the Panthers face a rookie signal-caller Bo Nix. He has quietly led the Broncos to a 4-3 record, and head coach Sean Payton will be confident his side will be 5-3 when the clock hits zero on Sunday.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at four bold predictions as the Panthers look for their second win of the season.
Bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Broncos in Week 8
Carolina Panthers gain 200 rushing yards
If Dave Canales had any other option, Bryce Young would not be starting under center. Whether it be something seen in practice, or if those two games were enough, the head coach does not want to play the second-year pro. A sprained thumb for Andy Dalton forced his hand.
The trust is simply not there between Canales and Young, so don’t expect an open playbook with creative concepts. Quick passes, lots of screens, and a heavy workload for Chuba Hubbard could be the desired option.
Increased involvement for Hubbard is not only good news for his fantasy owners, but it represents the Carolina Panthers’ best chance of winning. One only must look back at the Christmas Eve drubbing of the Detroit Lions to see how establishing the run can lead to victory.
The Panthers had a monstrous 320 rushing yards. Hubbard and D’Onta Foreman did the majority of the damage with 290 yards between them.
While Canales doesn’t have that 1-2 punch at his disposal with Jonathon Brooks still working his way back, going over 200 rushing yards versus a stout Denver defense would be a tremendous accomplishment.