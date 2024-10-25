4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Denver Broncos in Week 8
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young plays turnover-free football
This is pretty damning of what we’ve seen from quarterback Bryce Young in his short NFL career that predicting him to be turnover-free is seen as a bold prediction. But 19 total turnovers in 18 starts underlines what a tough start it’s been in the pros for the Heisman Trophy winner.
While he would have liked it to come under different circumstances, this is a real opportunity for Young to prove to the Carolina Panthers hierarchy he is not a lost cause. And if his long-term future is not with the franchise, this is a chance for the signal-caller to showcase to the rest of the league that he’s still a talented player.
The trade deadline is looming large. Trading Young doesn't seem like the smart thing to do given the potential return and the fact he's still on a rookie contract. However, another poor performance in difficult circumstances could force general manager Dan Morgan to cut his losses entirely.
That might sound harsh on Young, especially going up versus one of the NFL's most prolific defenses this weekend. But Morgan is running the football operation with no sentiment attached whatsoever.
For Young, playing smart turnover-free football might be all that is asked of him. Expect a conservative approach from head coach Dave Canales with limited opportunities to throw it deep. There isn't much faith in the second-year pro, so it'll be interesting to see how the Panthers scheme things up.
A run-first approach could be beneficial for Young to get him settled and establish the play action. Especially behind a formidable offensive line that continues to emerge as one bright spot amid the chaos.
If Young can keep the football away from the opposition - something he has struggled to do so far - this gives the Panthers' offense the best chance for success against a Denver defense that has been among the league's best through the first seven weeks of the season.