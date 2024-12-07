4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14
By Luke Gray
On current form, the Carolina Panthers probably have the toughest task facing them this weekend. But it's a challenge they should embrace fully.
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying after a stuttering 2-2 start. They’ve completely flipped things on their head and find themselves 10-2 after an eight-game winning streak spearheaded by NFL MVP candidate Saquon Barkley.
Carolina will still be wondering how they managed to lose against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They completely dominated their division rival for three quarters, but with a mixture of poor red zone execution, questionable kicking, and even more questionable officiating, they found themselves ahead by far less than they should have.
The Panthers saw further development from second-year quarterback Bryce Young. The former Alabama stud continues to show immense growth following his benching earlier this season. It’s even more incredible to think that had it not been for a car accident, Andy Dalton would likely still be the starter.
This is Young's toughest test to date in a hostile environment. If the No. 1 pick in 2023 can show more of the poise he has shown in recent weeks, it’ll be a huge tick in the box of a second-year signal-caller.
Without further ado, let’s get into four bold predictions for the Panthers' trip to Lincoln Financial field.
Bold predictions for the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 at Eagles
Carolina Panthers hold Saquon Barkley to under 150 yards rushing
If under 150 rushing yards is a bold prediction, that’s a damning indictment of what is far and away the league’s worst run defense.
A week on from Bucky Irving having a career day, the Carolina Panthers face the league’s leading rusher. Saquon Barkley has an incredible 1,499 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on the year. If he gets going quickly, the single-game record of 296 yards may be under threat.
Ejiro Evero will likely have a plan in place to stifle the former Penn State standout. Having a plan in place and executing it are two different things.
But you never know. With Christmas around the corner, the Panthers may spring a holiday miracle. If they manage to hold Barkley under 150 yards, it would be fair to call it an early present for Evero.