4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young notches up his third straight turnover-free game
As previously mentioned, this looks set to be one of if not the toughest tests of quarterback Bryce Young’s career to date. He comes into the contest in tremendous form, but the size of this particular task cannot be overstated.
This Philadelphia Eagles team is flying high off the back of a huge win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. After nullifying the AFC North team's dominant offense, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit will be licking its lips at the prospect of facing the Carolina Panthers' inferior offensive group.
As improved as Carolina’s offense has been in the last two weeks, Young is not Jackson. Running back Chuba Hubbard isn’t Derrick Henry. This Carolina offense doesn’t hold a candle to Baltimore. Fangio is one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators league-wide. One only has to look at how Philadelphia's defense has performed since his appointment to see that.
Young must take confidence from the fact he faced a Steve Spagnoulo defense two weeks ago and had immense success passing the ball versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Heisman Trophy winner is looking for his fourth straight game without a turnover. And his last pick in a win over the New Orleans Saints five weeks ago was the fault of the wide receiver.
For the Panthers to have any chance of an unlikely victory, not turning the football over will be key. Carolina will be bolstered on offense by the returns of rookie pass catcher Ja’Tavion Sanders. They've both developed encouraging chemistry with Young, which must continue despite their absence in recent weeks.
Keeping this high-powered Eagles offense led by Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley on the sidelines for lengthy periods is paramount to any success Carolina may have in this game. Young must set the tone and come through in crucial moments to achieve this unlikely objective.