4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions at the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers shock the world by winning on a walk-off field goal
It was mentioned that if the Carolina Panthers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, it would shock the NFL world. If they were to somehow pull out a win versus the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, it would certainly surpass a potential win over the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.
While Kansas City has just a single loss this season, it’s hard to point to them being overly convincing en route to a potential three-peat. We saw that play out against Carolina. Had it not been for red-zone ineffectiveness from the Panthers' offense, there's no doubt whatsoever it would have been a different outcome.
It's fair to argue that Philadelphia is a different animal. They don’t have a signal caller of the caliber of Patrick Mahomes, but Jalen Hurts is not a bad alternative. And the supporting cast around the former Oklahoma star blows Kansas City out of the water.
Most sportsbooks across the country have Carolina as a 12.5-point underdog for this encounter, which surpasses the line for the clash two weeks ago with the Chiefs. That is how daunting this weekend's game is for first-year head coach Dave Canales and his players.
The Panthers had their hearts broken in back-to-back weeks, losing on consecutive walk-off-field goals. Although disappointing, it proves that Canales' men can hang with almost anybody following their recent resurgence.
This is the game where quarterback Bryce Young fully announces himself as the future of the Panthers, leading his team on another game-winning drive. A week after missing two crucial kicks, veteran Eddy Piniero returns to his accurate best.
If these two scenarios come to fruition and the Panthers somehow find a way to restrict Saquon Barkley's influence, that might be enough to cause a monumental upset on the road. Something that would shake the league to its foundations along the way.