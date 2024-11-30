4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs the Buccaneers in Week 13
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young tops 300 passing yards for the second time
Let’s not sugarcoat things, Bryce Young was sensational a week ago against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Only three players have scored more than 25 points against Steve Spagnuolo’s unit this season. Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and now Young. That is some esteemed company for the second-year signal caller and a real sign of just how the player is developing weekly.
Some of the throws Young made further highlighted why the Carolina Panthers traded up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to select the Heisman Trophy winner. Whether it be the deep crosser to Xavier Legette, the fourth down conversion to Adam Thielen, or arguably the most impressive deep shot to David Moore on third down with multiple defenders in his face. It was a highly impressive outing.
No one could argue against the decision to bench Young following the Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The player looked broken and completely devoid of confidence, but it’s clear he took the time on the sideline to find himself. What we saw last Sunday was the culmination of that hard work reigniting his claims to become the Panthers' long-term starter under center.
As Young has stacked multiple positive performances together, we’ve seen the national narrative change. No longer are the likes of Cam Ward being taken by the Panthers in mock drafts. Instead, the likes of Abdul Carter or Mason Graham are being touted as potential options. This hints at the possibility of the former Alabama star being the preferred option.
Sunday's game provides Young with a chance to top 300 passing yards for just the second time in his short NFL career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass defense is No. 29 league-wide in yards per game conceded with 255.5. Dave Canales' growing trust in his signal-caller is opening up the playbook and his confidence sky-high following his showing against Kansas City.