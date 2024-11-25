Dave Canales abruptly ends Bryce Young mind games after spectacular Week 12
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers fell to an agonizing last-play loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. However, they might just have their answer at quarterback.
Bryce Young rightfully got the starting nod after impressing in the three games before the bye week. The former No. 1 overall selection took his performance levels up another notch versus the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in Week 12.
Young was nothing short of sensational. He was in complete command of the offense, made crucial throws in key moments, and looked like the player who took college football by storm en route to the Heisman Trophy at Alabama.
The poise and confidence is night and day compared to the production before his benching earlier this season. Young believes in himself again and everyone is benefitting. To perform this well versus one of the league's best defenses spoke volumes about his progression and resolve.
Dave Canales is done playing mind games with Bryce Young
This also shifted Dave Canales' course. There were no more mind games regarding starting status from the head coach. He didn't need to make a statement - Young is doing that for himself with encouraging ascension in the face of significant adversity.
"Yeah, I mean, I don't have to make any statements; he's making it for himself. He's continued to show us the progress we're looking for. It's just all of it. It's just all the things that he continues to grow, take advantage of opportunities, and lead. Another great week of practice in terms of just pushing the guys and really being the voice out there, all the things. So all those things are stuff that I'm proud about, just the way that he's continuing to grow."- Dave Canales via Panthers.com
It doesn't take a genius to figure out what this means. Young is the starter until further notice. This is his team again. He'll also take great heart from the fact he went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes right until the end.
There are no moral victories in the NFL. This was pretty close.
One only has to look at how players were speaking about Young post-game to see how his progress is being perceived by those who matter most. Mahomes and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also lavished praise on the Mater Dei High School product after the contest.
It's an incredible turnaround. If the same trend continues over Carolina's remaining six games, Young will be the starter in 2025 and the Panthers can focus their recruitment on surrounding him with everything he needs to thrive further.
Not many thought this was possible given how dejected Young looked before Canales took him out of the firing line. The decision so soon into the season came with criticism. It might end up being the best thing that's ever happened to the second-year pro.
Young deserves all the credit in the world. He didn't take his situation lying down. He focused on regrouping and building back confidence watching from the sidelines. When the time came to get another opportunity, he seized it with both hands.
This is the best-case scenario for the Panthers. They made a huge commitment to Young. It's been a rollercoaster, but those in power are finally starting to see some legitimate returns on their investment.