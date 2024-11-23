Carolina Panthers throw support behind Bryce Young with 2025 mock draft pick
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers are focused on gaining some additional momentum after the bye week to inspire confidence about their long-term aspirations under the new regime. Those working behind the scenes are looking a little further ahead.
General manager Dan Morgan and his staff will be examining potential prospects or free-agent options who could be targeted throughout the 2025 recruitment process. The Panthers are well-placed to strengthen the ranks. This bears more significance in the draft looking at the assets at Carolina's disposal.
Morgan has no fewer than 10 selections at his disposal according to Tankathon. This fits into the front-office leader's vision to build through the draft and supplement any remaining needs in free agency. Looking at the returns from his first class at the helm, hopes are high that this trend will continue in the coming years.
There are needs to be filled, that much is obvious. Much will also depend on how quarterback Bryce Young performs over the next seven games. The former No. 1 pick has made improvements since being reinstalled into the starting lineup, but the competition is going to get tougher down the stretch and nothing is guaranteed.
Carolina Panthers select Tetairoa McMillan in ESPN's 2025 mock draft
This will have a ripple effect on Carolina's draft plans with another top 10 selection looming. Matt Miller of ESPN threw his support behind Young in his latest mock draft, giving the Heisman Trophy winner a legitimate weapon in the form of Arizona's prolific wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Bryce Young's play in the three games since returning from his benching has given the Panthers some encouragement about his future. But he needs help around him. Rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette has been promising, but Carolina would love someone who can win more 50-50 balls. The 6-5, 212-pound McMillan is a Drake London clone with awesome vertical ability and great hands. He has hauled in seven touchdowns and provided the Wildcats with 44 first downs on his 69 receptions. And he has the size to consistently win physical matchups and is versatile enough to split out wide or play in the slot."- Matt Miller, ESPN
The Panthers traded Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the deadline. Adam Thielen is a potential cut candidate heading into the final year of his deal. Acquiring more prolific pass-catchers to go alongside Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker will be among the team's top priorities during the offseason.
McMillan is a game-changer. He's a matchup nightmare with scheme-flexible traits and a thirst for the big occasion. He's virtually unstoppable once early momentum is generated, boasting the rare gift to influence proceedings at all three levels of the field and also making his presence felt in the red zone for good measure.
The numbers speak for themselves. McMillan has 2,538 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns from 159 receptions in his last 23 games. These are astonishing statistics that almost guarantee he'll be among the first names called when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.
This is almost entirely dependent on Young, in all honesty.
If the signal-caller proves worthy of another opportunity in 2025, Morgan can focus on other areas with his first-round selection. Head coach Dave Canales might also want to find his guy and has been noticeably noncommittal to Young. Trading up for another signal-caller cannot be dismissed depending on the compensation.
In an ideal world, Young will do enough. But there's just no telling for sure right now.