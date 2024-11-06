Updated Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft picks after Jonathan Mingo trade
By Dean Jones
Dan Morgan was in a tricky predicament before the 2024 trade deadline. The general manager needed to bolster his assets before the upcoming offseason with the Carolina Panthers sitting at 2-7. At the same time, throwing in the towel with a complete fire sale could have led to unnecessary speculation about his future.
It's a fine line he managed to navigate successfully enough. Morgan came in for severe criticism after almost giving away Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens and paying for the privilege. The new front office leader wasn't done there, agreeing to send former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo to the Dallas Cowboys.
Mingo never worked out. He was overdrafted at No. 39 overall in 2023 and didn't develop effectively. The fact Morgan got a fourth-round selection in exchange for the wideout and a seventh-rounder represents a tremendous piece of business in the circumstances.
The Panthers are up against it financially next offseason before things look more prosperous in 2026. Morgan should be aware that the only way to enhance this team's chances of becoming respected once again centers on building through the draft. Looking at the returns so far from his first class and some undrafted free agents thrown in for good measure, the signs are promising.
Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL Draft picks after Jonathan Mingo trade
Morgan's recent activity, coupled with trades involving Brian Burns and kicker Zane Gonzalez, leave the Panthers well-stocked heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. According to Tankathon, Carolina has 11 selections - eight of which are in Rounds 4-7.
- 1st round pick
- 2nd round pick (via LA Rams)
- 3rd round pick
- 4th round pick
- 4th round pick (via Cowboys)
- 5th round pick
- 5th round pick (via NY Giants)
- 5th round pick (via Ravens)
- 7th round pick
- 7th round pick (via 49ers)
- 7th round pick (projected compensatory selection)
This will probably change before the college selection process begins next year. Morgan could trade other pieces during the offseason depending on what happens over the second half of 2024. There will also be some activity up and down the draft board when the time comes.
That's for the future. For now, the Panthers are in a healthy position.
There remains tremendous uncertainty surrounding their short-term fortunes in 2024 and the fate of some out of contract next spring. Morgan will have a good idea of who to keep and who to let go, but there is still time for opinions to alter depending on performance levels in the coming weeks.
Mingo's minimal contribution won't be missed. He wasn't a good fit in Carolina - being surpassed quickly on the depth chart by Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker is proof of that. The most important thing from Morgan's perspective was extracting maximum value for the player before it diminished entirely.
In that sense, it was mission accomplished.