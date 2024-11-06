5 wide receivers Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Jonathan Mingo
By Dean Jones
Jonathan Mingo came into the season with some enthusiasm after putting in another starring performance over training camp. However, the Carolina Panthers got almost nothing from the wide receiver when it mattered.
Mingo once again struggled to make an impact when competitive action arrived. He fell down the pecking order, surpassed by first-round pick Xavier Legette and undrafted free agent Jalen Coker. Even after the Panthers traded Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, the Ole Miss product remained on the fringes in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
The Dallas Cowboys came in with a pretty good offer for Mingo just before the trade deadline. It was something the Panthers couldn't turn down, which brings an end to the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft's brief yet unsuccessful time with the franchise.
This was another grave error in judgment by the previous decision-makers. Hindsight is a wonderful thing to have, but here are five wide receivers the Panthers could have drafted over Mingo after his trade to the Cowboys.
Wide receivers Carolina Panthers could have drafted over Jonathan Mingo
Carolina Panthers could have drafted Puka Nacua
If the 2023 NFL Draft happened right now, Puka Nacua would be a first-round pick. He was a diamond in the rough that went overlooked by everybody until the Los Angeles Rams ended his dramatic slide in the fifth round. What followed was a historic rookie campaign that left most around the league scratching their heads in disbelief.
Nacua's dealt with some injury issues throughout the 2024 campaign. He remains a top-level performer when healthy, which stems from slick route-running, physical catching under pressure, and a relentless motor that makes him incredibly difficult to stop.
That's almost the complete opposite of what the Carolina Panthers ended up getting from Jonathan Mingo. He's got everything athletic intangible imaginable but couldn't put it to good use. He'll now get the chance to galvanize his career with the Dallas Cowboys, who are desperate for any sort of inspiration after a dismal opening to the season.
Nobody aside from a select few thought Nacua would be this good. Matching up with head coach Sean McVay springboarded him to superstardom immediately.