4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs the Buccaneers in Week 13
By Luke Gray
Dave Canales scores a win over his old employers
This is a huge game for Dave Canales. After the Carolina Panthers demonstrated signs of life in recent weeks, going up versus the team that employed him last season is a good chance to prove he's the right man to take this franchise forward.
A year as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive play caller was quickly followed by a surprising promotion in Carolina. Many thought he was not ready for a head coaching job. There were even some comments from within the camp of the team he left behind.
Linebacker SirVocea Dennis said during training camp you could “telegraph a lot” of Canales' scheme. That should serve as quality bulletin board material heading into this NFC South division rivalry.
A former understudy of legendary coach Pete Carroll, Canales will be keen to show his former team just how extensive and varied his playbook is. We’ve seen the head coach improve week-to-week as he becomes accustomed to being an NFL head coach. Being more comfortable with Bryce Young under center is also helping enormously.
Canales called his best game of the season in Week 12. The head coach will be feeling confident heading into this matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the league’s best and we saw immense success. That is a trend that must continue over Carolina's remaining six regular-season engagements.
Going up against on paper a less talented defense, Canales will be confident of success. That’s not to say the Buccaneers don’t have game wreckers on the defensive side of the ball. The likes of Vita Vea, Antonie Winfield Jr., and Calijah Kancey can have a real impact.
But Canales will be confident he has an offensive game plan in place for the Panthers to make it three wins out of four and keep their slim NFC South hopes alive.