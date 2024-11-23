4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the KC Chiefs in Week 12
By Luke Gray
Bryce Young outperforms Patrick Mahomes
This is a huge test for Bryce Young, likely the toughest of his short NFL career to date. Going against an Andy Reid-led team would torment even the most level-headed of veteran quarterbacks, not to mention a defense with one of the league’s better coordinators at the helm.
Dave Canales has still insisted the Carolina Panthers' starting signal-caller situation will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. This gives the impression that the head coach is looking for an excuse to turn back to Andy Dalton. Young must make sure he provides no reason to do so.
This starts with a big game on Sunday against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Not exactly the easiest proposition, but one that Young must embrace fully to build further confidence.
On the other side of things, Patrick Mahomes has been far from his best through 10 games. However, there are plenty of mitigating circumstances behind his production dip in 2024.
Injuries in the wide receiver room and a slight regression from Travis Kelce are two examples, but the signal-caller isn't one to make excuses. Mahomes has been far from his brilliant best with 2,404 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. These aren't bad numbers by any means, but the former first-round pick is held to a different standard than most after a phenomenal career to date.
This Panthers defense is still going through complications. But as they slowly get healthy, we have seen signs of life - albeit against Derek Carr and Daniel Jones.
Mahomes surprisingly leads the league with 11 interceptions so far this season. If those in the Panthers’ secondary can secure takeaways to give the offense good field positions, who knows what can happen when push comes to shove?
Young has the opportunity to make a huge statement here. What bigger statement than outperforming the former NFL MVP?