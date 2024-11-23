4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the KC Chiefs in Week 12
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers shock the NFL world with a win
This would easily be the biggest shock in the league this season if the Carolina Panthers somehow pull a win off. That's not up for debate - the NFL would be shaken to its foundations.
Despite this being a Panthers home game, expect to see a sea of red in the stands on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. This has been a familiar occurrence for Carolina when they face historic franchises in recent years. It's a damning indictment on the ownership of David Tepper.
Despite back-to-back wins, the Panthers are still basement-dwellers when it comes to NFL franchises. The Kansas City Chiefs have become regulars in the Super Bowl and are the complete opposite.
If head coach Dave Canales wants to endear himself to fans, pulling off a shock win here would go a long way to doing so. Whether he can accomplish this or not is another matter.
Despite their 9-1 record, Kansas City has been far from impressive for large portions of the season. It was arguably a surprise that it took until Week 11 for them to register a first loss.
Had it not been for a blocked field goal, Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix would have condemned the Chiefs to defeat the week prior. They certainly aren’t invincible. This is the message Canales must get across to his players.
With a Thanksgiving division matchup to follow, the Chiefs could be looking ahead. This could turn into a potential trap game for the AFC Conference champions - Donte Jackson knows all about that danger.
It's a tall order of course, but we’ve seen signs of life in this Panthers team over the past two weeks. If Bryce Young wants to cement himself as the starter for the rest of the season and beyond, a win against the Chiefs would go a long way to doing so.