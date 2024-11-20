Donte Jackson takes savage swipe at Carolina Panthers' rock bottom status
By Dean Jones
The Carolina Panthers haven't done much winning since team owner David Tepper bought the franchise. To put it mildly.
Their descent from a fringe playoff contender to the NFL's laughingstock was alarming and disenchanting in equal measure. Players who are deemed surplus to requirements or disposable assets often thrive elsewhere. That's a damning indictment of the set-up under previous regimes.
Things are slowly changing thanks to the power trio of Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and Brandt Tilis. It's going to take time, but the Panthers look well-positioned to progress in the coming years. They are making smart football decisions at last and building the right away as part of an aligned long-term vision. That doesn't change the past, but it alters their potential future trajectory considerably.
Donte Jackson was one player who Morgan got rid of during his first offseason as general manager. The cornerback was included in the trade package for wide receiver Diontae Johnson, which didn't go according to plan. The wideout is now trying to fit into the Baltimore Ravens' offensive strategy in a short timeframe after the Panthers practically gave him away before the 2024 trade deadline.
As for Jackson? He's enjoying a new lease of life with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The former second-round pick is thriving on a team leading their division and within touching distance of making the postseason. It's the first real taste of winning football he's experienced since entering the league and the LSU product is loving every moment.
The Steelers are getting ready to face off against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football. This is a good chance to cement their status atop the AFC North, although some are calling it a trap game following their physical encounter versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
Donte Jackson takes subtle swipe at Carolina Panthers' losing culture
When asked about the trap game mindset, Jackson took a savage swipe at the Panthers by stating he hadn't been part of anything like this previously due to Carolina's abysmal record.
This isn't the first time ex-players have taken an unnecessary shot at the organization. It's also fair game until they change the narrative.
Two straight wins before the bye week wasn't enough to remove the laughingstock status from Carolina. It'll take much more to win back respect. This involves being consistently competitive, continuing with their long-term plans for sustainable growth behind the scenes, and the owner staying out of the limelight with any erratic decisions.
That's something Jackson and countless others never got the opportunity to experience with the team that drafted them. Going from the Panthers to Pittsburgh must have been like emerging from hell into the gates of heaven for the defensive back. Stability is everything for players, so it's no surprise to see his production rise accordingly.
Jackson didn't exactly set the world alight in Carolina. He was going to be released before the Steelers decided to jump the queue. Throwing shade because things are going well for him wasn't the best look, but the Panthers will take more lumps along their route to future prosperity.
How long that'll take to reach remains to be seen.