4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions vs. the Saints in Week 9
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers defense terrorizes Derek Carr on his return
One thing the Carolina Panthers must contend with in Week 9 is the return of New Orleans Saints starting quarterback Derek Carr. The veteran signal-caller has been out since Week 4 with an oblique injury, but he's been given the green light on the health front this weekend at Bank of America Stadium.
Carr had his way with the Panthers in the Week 1 clash. He threw just four incomplete passes to go with three touchdowns as Carolina's season got off to the world's possible start.
Carolina must capitalize on the fact that Carr might not be operating at 100 percent. There could also be some rust attached early on despite his experience. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero must find ways to make the signal-caller uncomfortable and force him into turnovers.
The Panthers must take advantage of a potential lack of mobility and put the former Fresno State man under pressure. Defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson had a two-sack performance in Week 8. Carolina will be hoping he can replicate that performance in front of a fanbase desperate for something legitimate to cheer after an abysmal 1-7 start to the campaign.
It won't be easy without some top defensive performers, especially if running back Alvin Kamara gains some steam right out of the gate. But the Panthers are not without a chance if their defense makes life difficult for Carr throughout.
Carr has had a propensity to turn the ball over throughout his rollercoaster career. If the Panthers want to stand any chance of winning the game, they must win the turnover battle versus their fierce NFC South rivals.
This much-maligned defense must rattle Carr early and throw him out of his rhythm. Fans saw the damage he can do in Week 1 if he is allowed to settle. Allowing the same without making the correct adjustments would cast further doubt on this defense's aspirations over the second half of 2024.