4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 10 vs. the NY Giants
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers secure dominant victory
Seeing as I'll be at the Allianz Arena on Sunday to watch the Carolina Panthers, a dominant win would be excellent to see. Despite this being a battle of 2-7 teams, there’s a clear path for the NFC South outfit to win back-to-back games for the first time since Steve Wilks was the interim head coach.
If the defense can show up in crucial situations like it did against the New Orleans Saints, we know that struggling quarterback Daniel Jones is prone to boneheaded mistakes. This could allow defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's unit to force turnovers, something that they’ve struggled to accomplish effectively enough so far this season.
On the other side of the ball, second-year signal-caller Bryce Young will need to continue his improvement since being reintroduced into the starting lineup. Taking what the defense gives him and getting the football out quickly will be key versus a stout New York Giants defensive front.
Expect a heavy dose once again of Chuba Hubbard. The former Oklahoma State star has been exceptional this season. He is currently fifth in rushing yards with 665 and ninth in yards after contact per carry according to Pro Football Focus. The running back also has some newfound financial security after getting a four-year extension as a result of his outstanding efforts.
The Giants' defensive front - despite its pass-rushing prowess - is susceptible against the run. They are last in the league in yards per rush at 5.2 yards per carry, and 29th in opponent rush yards per game at 142.6. This is an area the Panthers must attack with consistency to bolster their hopes.
Dave Canales must commit to the run early and often. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator must also stop the Miles Sanders swing passes and screens on third down.