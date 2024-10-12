4 bold Carolina Panthers predictions in Week 6 vs. the Atlanta Falcons
By Luke Gray
Carolina Panthers make a defensive change following Week 6
This prediction is unfortunately indicative of just how poor the Carolina Panthers' defense has been to start the campaign.
Injuries have played a factor. Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown and veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson to season-ending complications was never going to help this unit. Regardless of this, Ejiro Evero’s defense has been the worst across the league.
The pass rush is non-existent. They simply cannot stop the run. Outside of Jaycee Horn, there are questions at cornerback. They just cannot stop shipping points. We should have seen the signs when the team gave up 47 to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. There’s been little improvement since.
Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off over 550 yards of total offense in their Thursday Night Football win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The prospect of facing this Carolina defense must have Raheem Morris salivating. If things continue in the manner they have a change could come. Whether that be in coaching or scheme.
The Panthers don’t have the personnel currently to operate Evero’s preferred 3-4 defense. Could a switch to a 4-3 base help them, especially when it comes to stopping their run?
But could the team spring a real surprise and make a coaching change if the defense struggles again in Week 6?
I’m not suggesting that Evero is on the hot seat by any stretch of the imagination. He is one of the league’s hottest defensive coordinators, but could one of his assistants but under threat? The candidate that first springs to mind is defensive line coach Todd Wash, who's not gotten enough out of this group despite being dealt a body blow with the loss of Brown.
Carolina's defense must step up and make more of an impact. Otherwise, the Panthers will be licking their wounds after another loss to cement their status at rock bottom.