4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 6 vs. Falcons
By Luke Gray
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
One player who has struggled to make his impact early in the season is rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. He was touted by many as one of the steals of the draft when the Carolina Panthers selected him at No. 101 overall. That hasn't come to fruition as yet, but all hope is not lost by any stretch of the imagination.
With injuries to Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas, Sanders was given an extended run in the starting lineup. This hasn’t translated into results for the former Texas man with just eight receptions for 41 receiving yards over the first five weeks of the campaign.
The Panthers have struggled with production at the tight end position since Greg Olsen left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 free agency. Many fans hoped that Sanders would bring some explosiveness and consistency Carolina hasn't benefitted from in recent years.
It may have been harsh to expect a rookie to produce so quickly, but fans anticipated some decent output given the hype surrounding Sanders during the offseason. It hasn’t materialized - not yet anyway.
Sanders went through significant complications at the Chicago Bears in Week 5. The first-year pro had two drops and a costly penalty. With Thomas now designated to return from injured reserve and feature against the Atlanta Falcons, his snaps may decrease.
However, it's also worth remembering that Tremble is in the NFL's concussion protocol after a hit sustained against the Bears. Head coach Dave Canales may be forced to keep Sanders in the firing line. But don’t be surprised to see veteran Jordan Matthews elevated from the practice squad to provide some experience in the event Carolina's rookie cannot raise performance levels in a must-win game.
This was always going to be a development year for Sanders. Expecting miracles right away was unfair and unlikely. It's all part of the learning curve, but responding positively to setbacks is crucial moving forward.