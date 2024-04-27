Carolina Panthers give Bryce Young another dynamic pass-catcher at No. 101
The Carolina Panthers began Day 3 with a bang.
By Dean Jones
After plenty of trade activity during an eventful Day 2 for the Carolina Panthers, general manager Dan Morgan got the chance for first refusal on those still waiting to hear their name called. There were plenty of options available to the new front-office leader with the opening pick of the fourth round - many of whom were anticipated to go much higher based on most projections around the media beforehand.
This always happens during the draft. Teams get reactionary and highlight needs over quality. Others become wary about why a specific prospect is falling when tipped to go higher. Some might be off draft boards entirely for one reason or another.
Carolina Panthers draft Ja'Tavion Sanders at No. 101
Morgan is moving with purpose and has full control of the war room as expected. Not everyone has agreed with his moves so far - which is understandable - but he's got a clear vision and legitimate plan to take the franchise forward. It's also worth remembering he managed to get back a second-round pick in 2025 that the Panthers are giving to the Chicago Bears as part of their trade for quarterback Bryce Young.
The Panthers began Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft with a bang by selecting Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas. This is another athletic specimen that fits the mold Morgan is looking for. This is frustrating to some fans considering little much has altered in that regard from the Scott Fitterer era, although there is more collaboration now than at any stage during David Tepper's ownership despite the same scouting staff remaining.
Sanders was initially tabbed as a Day 2 pick, but a poor time in the 40-yard dash made teams go in a different direction. That said, this is another young, dynamic pass-catcher for Young in a position of prolonged need.
The prospect has the ball skills and ability to create yards after the catch that should assist immediately. If Young can get the football out quickly and into his hands, good things will happen. The tight end won't be tasked with much in the way of blocking, but Carolina has the likes of Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas to pick up the slack in that regard.
Morgan cannot rest on his laurels after securing Sanders' services. The Panthers have two consecutive picks in the fifth round and one in the seventh. Finding legitimate starting-caliber performers at this stage of the draft is almost impossible, but there's nothing to suggest Carolina cannot acquire decent depth options and special teamers if the right opportunities present themselves.
Acquiring a prospect with Sanders' upside is a good place to start. A move that was largely well-received among the fanbase, which hasn't always been the case up to now.