4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 7 at Commanders
By Luke Gray
It was, unfortunately, more of the same for the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 when they lost to the Atlanta Falcons. The offense bounced back after a disappointing matchup with the Chicago Bears. But on the defensive side of the ball, Ejiro Evero's unit shipped yards and points aplenty.
The Falcons punted once in this game, on the first drive. Barring a fumble forced by rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace and Atlanta kneeling down to end each half, they scored on every series. The Panthers are currently on pace to give up the most points in a season in the Super Bowl era. A damming indictment on this team.
Things don’t get easier this Sunday for the Panthers. They face a Washington Commanders team averaging 29.7 points per game, which is tied for second most in the league. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been nothing short of phenomenal to start his career. It seems for the second year in a row, the No. 2 overall pick is outperforming the top selection.
Questions will inevitably arise around some players seeing a reduction in snaps. It would be logical for the Panthers to turn away from the veterans on the roster and see what they have with some of the younger guys on the team. Especially if the losing run continues.
With that in mind, here are four Panthers who could see a reduction in snaps this weekend.
Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 7
Xavier Woods - Carolina Panthers S
It’s been a tough few weeks for Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods. The former Louisianna Tech man was videoed in the tunnel following the win over the Las Vegas Raiders letting his views be known on how the media had been talking about the defense. Since that game, they have given up 34, 37, and 38 points.
Woods is putting out a lot of subpar tape. This poor play could see the Panthers look to other options in Week 7.
The defensive back played 100 percent of the defensive snaps versus the Falcons alongside Nick Scott as he usually does when healthy. But the veteran safety has not played to the required standard as this Panthers' defense continues to be one of the worst around the league.
Could defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero make a change? With Jordan Fuller still on injured reserve, options are limited.
The Panthers have Demani Richardson on the roster, who could be worth a shot. He was one of the bright spots in the preseason and could see his role increase as the season goes on.