4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 7 at Commanders
By Luke Gray
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
Miles Sanders played 15 snaps in Week 6. This number should drop further as the Carolina Panthers head to Northwest Stadium to take on the Washington Commanders.
Chuba Hubbard is currently one of the league’s best running backs in the midst of what will likely be a career year for the former Oklahoma State man. The drop-off when Sanders enters the game is simply too high.
Hubbard had 18 carries for 92 rushing yards at more than five yards per carry against the Atlanta Falcons. Compare that to Sanders, who had three touches for one yard. Yes, you read that right.
The Panthers simply cannot afford to take away touches from Hubbard the way he is performing in 2024. Sanders should be restricted to pass-catching duties on third down and not much else at this point.
Carolina also received some positive news amid the doom and gloom this week. The team designated rookie running back Jonathon Brooks to return from the non-football injury list. The former Texas star's stellar season ended with a torn ACL last November. After some grueling rehabilitation, he's almost ready to take the field in a competitive setting once again.
Despite the injury, Brooks was the consensus top running back in the 2024 NFL Draft class. The Panthers traded up to No. 46 overall to take the explosive backfield force despite more pressing needs elsewhere. He now has 21 days to be added to the active roster. It seems logical to limit the play of Sanders moving forward. Perhaps even trading him away for the right price becomes feasible.
When Brooks is in the lineup, he’ll likely overtake Sanders on the depth chart. He is also likely to not be on the roster next season, so it makes sense to start phasing the former Penn State standout out.