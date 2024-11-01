4 Carolina Panthers who could see reduced playing time in Week 9 vs. Saints
By Luke Gray
Jonathan Mingo - Carolina Panthers WR
The Carolina Panthers 2023 NFL Draft class might go down as one of the worst the league has ever seen. It's also a big reason why former general manager Scott Fitterer is no longer in town.
There's a distinct possibility that all five players drafted in 2023 won’t be on the Panthers roster come 2025. This represents a damming indictment of Fitterer's talent evaluation and others holding positions of power.
The worst pick of this torrid group is wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. What the Panthers' scouting team saw during the player's time at Ole Miss that convinced them to draft him in the top 40 is a mystery. And the pass-catcher has shown in abundance why he doesn’t have a future in this league.
With both Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen missing in Week 8, this was a big opportunity for Mingo to impress in a larger role. The wideout played 54 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps, but as is synonymous with his career, the production just didn’t come to fruition.
Mingo brought in none of his three targets, marking a second straight week without a reception. This was another nail in his proverbial Panthers' long-term coffin.
Part of me feels bad for Mingo. It’s not the player's fault he was drafted so high. However, it’s clear to anyone who watches the Panthers play he does not have a future on this team. And even if Carolina wanted to trade him before the deadline, no offer legitimately worth taking is likely to arrive.
Even if Thielen doesn’t return from injury this weekend against the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers would be wise to allocate Mingo's snaps elsewhere. Whether that be to the three starters above him, a practice squad elevation, or frankly anyone.
It's a sorry state of affairs. But Mingo just doesn't have the quality to produce when the NFL light shines brightest.