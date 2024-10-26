Jonathan Mingo touted as Panthers' bargaining chip before trade deadline
By Dean Jones
It's easy to forget the Carolina Panthers still have 10 games of the 2024 season remaining. One can forgive those fans who've already turned their attention to the next offseason and what reinforcements the organization can acquire. That's what happens when you start 1-6 and show no signs of being competitive whatsoever.
General manager Dan Morgan is supposed to be a shrewd evaluator of talent. Therefore, he should be fully aware of how much hard work is ahead before the Panthers can become a respectable operation once again. It's also why the new front office leader should examine ways to stockpile assets before the 2024 trade deadline.
There's been no activity from the Panthers as yet. Teams are reportedly calling to see what it might take to strike a deal for some. They range from aging veterans to Pro Bowl-caliber performers and those who have found life difficult to begin their respective careers.
If the Panthers get turned over against the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints in their next two games, that could be enough for Morgan to make moves. Carolina isn't going to salvage much from the current campaign, so enhancing their prospects when the next recruitment period arrives is crucial.
Carolina Panthers could trade Jonathan Mingo before the 2024 deadline
This was a subject discussed by Conor Orr from Sports Illustrated. He thought the Panthers might be open for business, naming second-round wide receiver Jonathan Mingo as someone who could be traded if a suitable offer arrives.
"Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, the 2023 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has completely bottomed out on Carolina’s depth chart and is receiving just a handful of targets per game. As the new regime tries to get its bearings and add players specific to a culture and talent overhaul, Mingo could be expendable given that he was not drafted under Dave Canales."- Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated
Mingo came into the Panthers as the No. 39 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. He was seen as another athletically-gifted Ole Miss wide receiver Carolina was hoping to mold into a dynamic option similar to fellow Rebels' alum D.J. Metcalf and A.J. Brown. That gamble hasn't paid off.
The wideout got plenty of involvement as a rookie, getting 85 targets - 43 of which he brought in for 418 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Mingo struggled with his route-running and there were obvious lapses in concentration. He got a pass under the new regime, but the same complications emerged despite a promising offseason.
Carolina is giving other receivers preference in the mundane passing attack with no consistent quarterback play. Mingo's had just one target over the last two games. This has coincided with undrafted free agent Jalen Coker becoming more involved. And in all honesty, he's looked much sharper.
Mingo is young and has two years left on his rookie deal after 2024. That's probably all the Panthers have going for them in negotiations. But it doesn't look like he's part of the team's long-term plans moving forward.
A late-round selection or perhaps even a pick swap might be enough to part ways with Mingo. The Panthers won't want to be short-handed with the likes of Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson also being touted with moves away before the November 5 cut-off point. However, taking whatever they can get for the second-year pro might be something to consider.
This situation is eerily similar to Terrace Marshall Jr. He was a second-round pick with upside who couldn't generate any positive momentum. He was eventually released by Morgan, who won't want the same occurring with Mingo without something in return.